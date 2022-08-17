Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ: WEJO), a global leader in Smart Mobility for Good™ and cloud and software solutions for connected, electric, and autonomous vehicle data, today announced that Founder and CEO, Richard Barlow, and CFO, John Maxwell, will present and host investor meetings virtually at the following conference:

Baird Newly Public Company Virtual Access Day

August 17, 2022, presentation at 10:50 AM ET

A link to the live presentation will be made available on our website, https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.wejo.com%2F, on the day of the conference.

Management will discuss Wejo’s mission to deliver Smart Mobility products and services to both public and private organizations, its recently announced cost reduction initiatives, and the Company’s improved liquidity position as a result of successful execution of a PIPE which raised $15.9 million. They will also discuss Wejo’s new and expanded partnerships with the likes of Microsoft and Ford.

About Wejo

Wejo is a global leader in Smart Mobility cloud and software solutions for connected, electric, and autonomous vehicle data, revolutionizing the way we live, work and travel by transforming and interpreting historic and real-time vehicle data. The Company enables Smart Mobility for GoodTM by organizing trillions of data points from approximately 18 million vehicles and more than 79 billion journeys globally, across multiple brands, makes and models, and then standardizing and enhancing those streams of data on a vast scale. Wejo partners with ethical, like-minded companies and organizations to turn that data into insights that unlock value for consumers. With the most comprehensive and trusted data, information and intelligence, Wejo is creating a smarter, safer, more sustainable world for all. Founded in 2014, Wejo employs approximately 300 people and has offices in Manchester in the UK and in regions where Wejo does business around the world. For more information, visit: www.wejo.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For more information, please follow this link:

https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wejo.com%2Fforward-looking-statements

