SAN CARLOS, Calif., Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apexigen, Inc. ( APGN) a clinical-stage company focused on developing innovative antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer with a focus on immuno-oncology, today announced that the Company’s Management will participate virtually in the Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.



2022 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference

Format: Panel discussion and one-on-one investor meetings

Topic: For Your IOnly - Progress, Challenges in Immuno-Oncology

Panel Date & Time: Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 2:20 p.m. ET

Panel Webcast: Click Here

An archived webcast of the presentation will be accessible in the Events & Presentations section of the company’s website at https://www.apexigen.com.

About Apexigen, Inc.

Apexigen is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing a new generation of antibody therapeutics for oncology, with an emphasis on new immuno-oncology agents designed to harness the patient’s immune system to combat and eradicate cancer. Sotigalimab and Apexigen’s other programs were discovered using Apexigen’s proprietary APXiMAB™ discovery platform. This platform has enabled Apexigen and its collaboration partners to discover and develop therapeutic antibodies against a variety of molecular targets, including targets that are difficult to drug with conventional antibody technologies. Multiple product candidates have been discovered using the APXiMAB platform, one of which is commercially available and the others are in clinical development, either internally by Apexigen or by its licensees. For more information, please visit www.apexigen.com.

Investor Contact:

Bruce Mackle

LifeSci Advisors

+1-646-889-1200

[email protected]