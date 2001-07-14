Ameresco, Inc. ( NYSE:AMRC, Financial), a leading clean technology integrator specializing in energy+efficiency and renewable+energy, today announced that members of its management team will attend the following investor conferences:

On August 10, 2022, Ameresco’s Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Doran Hole, will present at the Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference at 11:30am ET. Management will also host virtual investor meetings throughout the day.

On August 17, 2022, Ameresco’s Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Doran Hole, will participate at the “Energy Efficiency Panel” at the Piper Sandler Energy Transition Leaders Summit. The panel will begin at 9:15am MT. Management will also host virtual investor meetings throughout the day.

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. ( NYSE:AMRC, Financial) is a leading independent clean technology integrator of comprehensive services, energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. Ameresco’s sustainability services include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure and the development, construction and operation of renewable energy plants. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,000 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

