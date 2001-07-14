Simulations+Plus%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: SLP), a leading provider of modeling and simulation software and services for pharmaceutical safety and efficacy, today announced it has entered a new collaboration with a large pharmaceutical company to extend the industry’s top-rated machine learning models for the prediction of ionization constants (pK a ) in the ADMET+Predictor%26reg%3B platform.

In this collaboration, the partner company will contribute tens of thousands of proprietary pK a measurements. The team at Simulations Plus will aim to leverage the expansive databases to improve the accuracy of predictions, and extend the chemical coverage space, using its novel machine learning and atomic descriptor calculation methods.

Dr.+Robert+Fraczkiewicz, Research Fellow and project lead, said: “The ionization of molecules in water impacts nearly all properties driving the absorption, distribution, metabolism, and elimination processes which occur in vivo and determine whether a molecule can be turned into a drug. We identified early the importance of accurately, and rapidly, predicting this information using machine learning approaches and were fortunate to benefit from government grants and other collaborations over the years to develop novel 2D pK a models which have consistently outperformed other software and are on par with the accuracy of the best computationally intensive ab initio methods. This new partnership will enhance our current approaches and further distinguish ADMET Predictor as the preeminent property prediction platform in the drug discovery space. We value the trust and confidence our partner has in the people and technologies at Simulations Plus, and our team is looking forward to working with them to achieve our mutual goals.”

“The surging popularity of our pK a models and associated ionization-related property predictions, coupled with the seamless integration with the GastroPlus%26reg%3B platform in our high-throughput pharmacokinetic (HTPK) simulation technology, have contributed to the accelerated adoption of ADMET Predictor at the interface between discovery and development,” added Dr.+Eric+Jamois, director for key accounts and strategic alliances. “This new collaborative effort will combine the strengths of both companies and result in significant advancements for predictive modeling. Simulations Plus ensures that improvements made to ADMET Predictor are available for all clients to apply to their research activities, and we continue to invite future collaborations which benefit our entire user community and, most importantly, the patients that we serve.”

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005307/en/