Hall+of+Fame+Village (“HOFV”) today announced that it has signed an agreement with Molson Coors Beverage Company (“MCBC”) to make it a proud partner of the Village.

As part of the marketing partnership, sports fans, concert goers, and guests of the wide variety of other events and programming offered at the Stadium can enjoy the Coors Light Zone branded area located within the Extra Point Plaza and onsite promotions at the Stadium during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game and HOFV events throughout the year.

“Molson Coors is known for its iconic brands that celebrate all life’s moments and it’s in that same spirit that we believe this partnership will enhance our fan experience,” said Vic Gregovits, executive vice president, Sales and Marketing.

“At Molson Coors, we are all about people making great memories and getting the most out of every moment, whether that's supporting your local team or relaxing with friends and family,” said Adam Dettman, head of partnerships-North America. “We’re excited to partner with Hall of Fame Village, and contribute to the fan experience at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.”

Becoming partners in safety is also a priority and part of this agreement. Guests will be encouraged to drink responsibly through a $5 discount pass for a Lyft ride.

About the Hall of Fame Village

Hall of Fame Village is a multi-use sports, entertainment and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus in Canton, Ohio. Owned by the Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the Village currently has over $250 million worth of assets under management and is one of the largest ongoing construction projects in Ohio. Phase I of the project entailed the construction of the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, a world-class 20,000 seat, sports and entertainment stadium, and the National Youth Football and Sports Complex. Phase II, currently under construction, will add the Constellation Center for Excellence, the Center for Performance, a Fan Engagement Zone, a Hall of Fame indoor waterpark and a Hilton Tapestry Hotel. Phase III is currently in planning stages. For more information, visit www.HOFVillage.com.

About Molson Coors

For over two centuries Molson Coors has been brewing beverages that unite people to celebrate all life’s moments. From Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, Carling, and Staropramen to Coors Banquet, Blue Moon Belgian White, Blue Moon LightSky, Vizzy, Leinenkugel’s Summer Shandy, Creemore Springs, Hop Valley and more, Molson Coors produces many beloved and iconic beer brands. While the company’s history is rooted in beer, Molson Coors offers a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle as well. Molson Coors Beverage Company is a publicly traded company that operates through Molson Coors North America and Molson Coors Europe, and is traded on the New York and Canadian Stock Exchange (TAP). The company’s commitment to raising industry standards and leaving a positive imprint on our employees, consumers, communities, and the environment is reflected in Our Imprint and our 2025 sustainability targets.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made herein are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words and phrases such as “opportunity,” “future,” “will,” “goal,” “enable,” “pipeline,” “transition,” “move forward,” “towards,” “build out,” “coming” and “look forward” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company’s control, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that may affect actual results or outcomes include, among others, the Company’s ability to manage growth; the Company’s ability to execute its business plan and meet its projections, including obtaining financing to construct planned facilities; potential litigation involving the Company; changes in applicable laws or regulations; general economic and market conditions impacting demand for the Company’s products and services, and in particular economic and market conditions in the resort and entertainment industry; the effects of the ongoing global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on capital markets, general economic conditions, unemployment and the Company’s liquidity, operations and personnel; increased inflation; the inability to maintain the listing of the Company’s shares on Nasdaq; and those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in our reports and other public filings with the SEC. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

