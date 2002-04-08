HOUSTON, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) ( CBNT), a nanotechnology solutions company, today announced that its Patriot Glass Solutions division has received a purchase order from a school in D’Hanis, TX, for a combination of its security window film, C-bond Secure, and vision control film.

C-Bond Secure is a glass strengthening primer and window film mounting solution that is used in conjunction with security film on architectural glass to deter forced entry and other crime. C-Bond Secure increases the strength of the underlying glass using patented nanotechnology and when used in conjunction with security window film, C-Bond Secure helps to prevent break-ins.

The school has also chosen to install vision control film, which is a highly reflective film to shield against areas of high visibility such as roads or parking lots.

“After the tragic shooting in Uvalde, this Texas school, which is only about a half hour away from Uvalde, quickly made the decision to install our security film products,” said Michael Wanke, President of Patriot Glass Solutions. “The interest we are seeing for our school safety solutions is unprecedented, and we hope to be able to assist as many schools as possible in Texas and across the country with improving school safety.”

Patriot Glass Solutions also offers C-Bond BRS, a ballistic-resistant film system that includes C-Bond’s patented glass strengthening technology and security film to help stop bullets from penetrating glass. C-Bond BRS is validated by an independent third-party laboratory to provide National Institute of Justice (NIJ) Level I, Level IIA, Level II, and Underwriters Laboratories (UL) 752 ballistic-resistant protection.

To see Patriot Glass Solutions’ security products in action, watch our video here: https://bit.ly/3l93oZV



For more information about Patriot Glass Solutions’ products, please call Patriot Glass Solutions at 844-602-2663 or email Michael Wanke at [email protected].

About C-Bond

C-Bond Systems, Inc. ( CBNT) is a Houston-based nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented and patent-pending C-Bond technology, which is independently proven to strengthen glass in automotive and structural applications. The Company’s Transportation Solutions Group sells C-Bond nanoShield, a liquid solution applied directly to automotive windshields, primarily through distributors. The Company’s Patriot Glass Solutions sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions and forced entry deterrent solutions to private enterprises, schools, and government agencies, primarily through its majority-owned subsidiary, A1 Glass Coating. The Company also sells MB-10 Tablets and Vimoba Tablets, disinfection products on EPA’s List N. For more information, please visit our website: www.cbondsystems.com, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbondsys/ and Twitter: https://twitter.com/CBondSys.

