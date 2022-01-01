SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMD ( AMD) today announced a strategic collaboration with ECARX, a global mobility tech company. The companies will work together on an in-vehicle computing platform for next-generation electric vehicles (EVs), expected to be in mass production for global rollout in late 2023. The ECARX digital cockpit will be the first in-vehicle platform to be offered with AMD Ryzen Embedded V2000 processors and AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series GPUs along with ECARX hardware and software.



Combining the extensive experience in automotive digital cockpit design of ECARX with AMD advanced computing power and stunning visual graphic rendering capabilities, the companies aim to deliver an innovative in-car experience. The digital cockpit will launch with advanced features including driver information mode, heads-up display, rear seat entertainment, multiple-displays, multi-zone voice recognition, high-end gaming and a full 3D user experience.

“As car companies seek to deliver immersive experiences and intelligent features for their next-generation electric vehicles, the AMD-powered ECARX digital cockpit will address these needs for the global automotive market,” said Rajneesh Gaur, corporate vice president and general manager, Embedded Business, AMD. “We are excited to work with ECARX as our first strategic ecosystem partner in China for the digital cockpit using our Ryzen Embedded V2000 processors and Radeon RX 6000 Series GPUs.”



“The global automotive industry is transforming towards an intelligent future at an unprecedented pace with demand for computing power and graphics capabilities rapidly increasing,” said Ziyu Shen, Chairman and CEO of ECARX. “With this collaboration, we will further enable OEMs and tier 1 suppliers to enhance their digital cockpit experiences as they seek to create greater consumer value through intelligent connected cars.”



The automotive EV market, as well as the technology required to support it, represents an unprecedented growth opportunity in the years ahead according to analyst firm, Strategy Analytics. “EV adoption is now a key underlying factor for growth in the automotive semiconductor market and the associated semiconductor demand is forecast to grow at a CAAGR of 31% over 2021 - 2026,” said Asif Anwar, executive director – PBCS and EVS, Strategy Analytics. “The EV revolution is here, with next-generation EV platforms at the leading edge of domain- and zonal-based architecture driving adoption of the digital cockpit, ADAS and the connected vehicle.”

The Ryzen Embedded V2000 Series processors are the second generation designed for automotive in-vehicle infotainment and instrumentation applications, plus additional applications such as industrial edge, thin client, and miniPC systems. For customers and applications that need high-performance display capabilities, the Ryzen Embedded V2000 Series processors can power up to four independent displays simultaneously in 4K resolution as it is equipped with up to eight CPU cores and seven GPU compute units. A single AMD Ryzen Embedded V2000 Series processor provides up to 2x1 the multi-threaded performance-per-watt, up to 30 percent2 better single-thread CPU performance and up to 40 percent3 better graphics performance over the previous generation.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series GPUs are built upon the breakthrough AMD RDNA™ 2 graphics architecture, the only graphics architecture that spans from next-generation desktop PCs, laptops and consoles to mobile devices and automotive infotainment systems. Engineered from the ground up for superior performance and power efficiency, AMD RDNA 2 architecture offers up to 2x higher performance4 and up to 50 percent more performance-per-watt5 in select titles compared to the previous-generation AMD RDNA architecture.

About ECARX

ECARX is transforming vehicles into seamlessly integrated information, communications and transportation devices. It is shaping the interaction between people and cars by rapidly advancing the technology at the heart of smart mobility. ECARX's current core products include infotainment head units (IHU), digital cockpits, vehicle chip-set solutions, a core operating system and integrated software stack. Beyond this, ECARX is developing a full-stack automotive computing platform.



Over the last three years, ECARX's technology has been integrated into more than 3.2 million cars worldwide. ECARX was founded in 2017 and has since grown to over 2,000 team members, with facilities in China and Europe. The co-founders are two automotive entrepreneurs, Chairman and CEO Ziyu Shen and Eric Li (Li Shufu), who is also the founder and chairman of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group (Geely), one of the largest automotive groups in the world that holds ownership interest and investment in international brands such as Lotus, Lynk & Co, Polestar, smart and Volvo Cars.

About AMD

For more than 50 years AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies. Billions of people, leading Fortune 500 businesses and cutting-edge scientific research institutions around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work and play. AMD employees are focused on building leadership high-performance and adaptive products that push the boundaries of what is possible. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit the AMD ( AMD) website , blog , LinkedIn and Twitter pages.

