Versatile chemical intermediates N-(2-Hydroxyethyl)-2-Pyrrolidone (HEP) and N-Octyl-2-Pyrrolidone (NOP) available in the second half of 2022 in Geismar





Growing demand of digital inks, coatings, automotive, agricultural products

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. and GEISMAR, La., Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BASF has announced it will produce more N-(2-Hydroxyethyl)-2-Pyrrolidone (HEP) and N-Octyl-2-Pyrrolidone (NOP) at its Geismar, Louisiana, Verbund site. The production is anticipated to be on-stream in the second half of 2022 and will ensure a global supply of HEP and NOP.

"Our customers want to continue to grow in the ink, automotive and agricultural markets and will need increasing quantities for the foreseeable future,” said Erika Peterman, Senior Vice President, Chemical Intermediates, North America. “We can accompany these growth plans thanks to our double-digit-million-dollar investment by BASF in Geismar.”

“It became clear that our facility in Geismar would make a perfect fit for increased production of HEP and NOP in the region,” explained Stefanie Demming, Vice President, Operations & Technology, Chemical Intermediates, North America. “We are pleased to take on a global supply role in North America.”

N-(2-Hydroxyethyl)-2-Pyrrolidone (HEP) is a versatile chemical intermediate. It proves essential as (co)-solvent for the production of crop protection agents, electronic, coating and inkjet formulations.

N-Octyl-2-Pyrrolidone (NOP) is a versatile chemical intermediate used particularly as a solvent and low-foaming surfactant. Among other things, NOP is used as a solvent in the production of crop protection active ingredients, it is also used as a wetting agent in dishwashing detergents as well as various automotive applications.

