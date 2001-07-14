It’s not too early to schedule your flu shot. Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) has opened online scheduling for flu shots at its locations including Bartell Drugs in the Pacific Northwest, and is now accepting walk-ins, providing convenient options for families to get vaccinated.

“With children going back to school, now is the perfect time to schedule a flu shot as well as other needed routine vaccines,” said Karen Staniforth, Chief Pharmacy Officer at Rite Aid. “More than ever, our customers want to keep themselves and their families healthy – including protecting against flu, COVID-19 and other diseases – and we are committed to providing them with convenient access to the immunizations they need.”

This year, Rite Aid’s flu vaccinations include:

Quadrivalent flu vaccine, which provides protection against four strains of the flu: the influenza A H3N2 virus, the influenza A H1N1 virus and two strains of influenza B virus

FLUAD, a quadrivalent vaccine that helps create a stronger immune response to vaccination, approved for people 65 and older

Fluzone HD, a high-dosage quadrivalent vaccine for patients 65 and older

Flumist, a nasal spray flu vaccine, which is in limited supply at all locations

Rite Aid and Bartell Drugs also offer COVID-19 and other routine vaccinations at all locations, helping customers and families stay up to date on vaccines that provide critical protection against certain diseases, some of which are required for certain ages, activities or for overseas travel.

To help customers assess their needs for routine immunizations, Rite Aid offers an Immunization+Evaluation+Questionnaire on its website. The questionnaire guides customers to ensure they are up to date with all necessary immunizations based on their age, conditions, or occupation.

Rite Aid and Bartell's pharmacists can immunize adults and children three years of age and older. To schedule an appointment for a flu vaccine or other immunizations, Rite Aid customers can use the online+scheduling+tool at riteaid.com. Bartell Drugs customers can use the online+scheduling+tool+linked+here. All locations are currently accepting walk-ins.

How online scheduling works:

Using the online scheduling tool, customers may select a convenient time and location to schedule a vaccine appointment for flu, COVID-19 and other recommended vaccinations.

Customers supply necessary information and consent forms securely online in advance of their appointment.

Reminders will be sent in the days leading up to the appointment via customers’ chosen communication preferences by text or email.

About Rite Aid Corporation

Rite Aid is a full-service pharmacy that improves health outcomes. Rite Aid is defining the modern pharmacy by meeting customer needs with a wide range of vehicles that offer convenience, including retail and delivery pharmacy, as well as services offered through our wholly owned subsidiaries, Elixir, Bartell Drugs and Health Dialog. Elixir, Rite Aid’s pharmacy benefits and services company, consists of accredited mail and specialty pharmacies, prescription discount programs and an industry leading adjudication platform to offer superior member experience and cost savings. Health Dialog provides healthcare coaching and disease management services via live online and phone health services. Regional chain Bartell Drugs has supported the health and wellness needs in the Seattle area for more than 130 years. Rite Aid employs more than 6,400 pharmacists and operates more than 2,350 retail pharmacy locations across 17 states. For more information, visit www.riteaid.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803006013/en/