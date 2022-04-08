Cohen Capital Management, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

770 TAMALPAIS DRIVE CORTE MADERA, CA 94925

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 138 stocks valued at a total of $487.00Mil. The top holdings were TMO(6.33%), UNH(5.39%), and MSFT(3.70%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Cohen Capital Management, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 21,509-share investment in NYSE:MCK. Previously, the stock had a 1.16% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $319.73 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, McKesson Corp traded for a price of $344.195 per share and a market cap of $49.51Bil. The stock has returned 68.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, McKesson Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 47.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.68 and a price-sales ratio of 0.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.44, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 173,000 shares in NAS:SKIN, giving the stock a 0.46% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $13.45 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, The Beauty Health Co traded for a price of $14.75 per share and a market cap of $2.15Bil. The stock has returned -22.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Beauty Health Co has a price-book ratio of 6.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -6.72 and a price-sales ratio of 6.41.

During the quarter, Cohen Capital Management, Inc. bought 6,150 shares of NYSE:CRM for a total holding of 24,359. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $177.26.

On 08/04/2022, Salesforce Inc traded for a price of $187.56 per share and a market cap of $188.70Bil. The stock has returned -21.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Salesforce Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 184.13, a price-book ratio of 3.20, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.90, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 50.68 and a price-sales ratio of 6.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Cohen Capital Management, Inc. bought 4,240 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 70,180. The trade had a 0.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $125.73.

On 08/04/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $139.74 per share and a market cap of $1,421.37Bil. The stock has returned -17.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 125.02, a price-book ratio of 10.81, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 29.30 and a price-sales ratio of 2.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Cohen Capital Management, Inc. bought 1,170 shares of NAS:ADBE for a total holding of 1,777. The trade had a 0.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $407.76.

On 08/04/2022, Adobe Inc traded for a price of $423.365 per share and a market cap of $198.68Bil. The stock has returned -31.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Adobe Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 41.46, a price-book ratio of 14.30, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 28.89 and a price-sales ratio of 12.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.