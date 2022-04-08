ANCHOR CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Two International Place Boston, MA 02110

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 270 stocks valued at a total of $3.95Bil. The top holdings were FRC(2.45%), DG(2.27%), and MCK(2.23%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ANCHOR CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

ANCHOR CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:Y by 44,025 shares. The trade had a 0.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $836.63.

On 08/04/2022, Alleghany Corp traded for a price of $837.51 per share and a market cap of $11.27Bil. The stock has returned 27.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alleghany Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-book ratio of 1.31, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.09 and a price-sales ratio of 0.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, ANCHOR CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC bought 215,789 shares of NYSE:FRC for a total holding of 670,498. The trade had a 0.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $150.08.

On 08/04/2022, First Republic Bank traded for a price of $162.521 per share and a market cap of $29.19Bil. The stock has returned -16.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, First Republic Bank has a price-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-book ratio of 2.33, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.66 and a price-sales ratio of 5.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

ANCHOR CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:HPP by 1,125,459 shares. The trade had a 0.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $21.23.

On 08/04/2022, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc traded for a price of $14.25 per share and a market cap of $2.01Bil. The stock has returned -42.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.13 and a price-sales ratio of 2.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.46, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

ANCHOR CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC reduced their investment in NAS:HELE by 147,394 shares. The trade had a 0.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $188.66.

On 08/04/2022, Helen Of Troy Ltd traded for a price of $132.09 per share and a market cap of $3.18Bil. The stock has returned -41.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Helen Of Troy Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-book ratio of 2.34, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.31 and a price-sales ratio of 1.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.56, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

ANCHOR CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:ZBH by 200,486 shares. The trade had a 0.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $118.79.

On 08/04/2022, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc traded for a price of $114.98 per share and a market cap of $24.13Bil. The stock has returned -19.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 105.48, a price-book ratio of 1.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.06 and a price-sales ratio of 3.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.