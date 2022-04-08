WASHINGTON TRUST BANK recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 213 stocks valued at a total of $779.00Mil. The top holdings were PCAR(5.38%), MSFT(3.99%), and AAPL(3.67%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were WASHINGTON TRUST BANK’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, WASHINGTON TRUST BANK bought 291,800 shares of NAS:GNMA for a total holding of 425,405. The trade had a 1.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $45.9.

On 08/04/2022, iShares Barclays GNMA Bond Fund traded for a price of $46.8034 per share and a market cap of $342.71Mil. The stock has returned -6.37% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, WASHINGTON TRUST BANK bought 206,846 shares of NAS:SCZ for a total holding of 303,156. The trade had a 1.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $59.72.

On 08/04/2022, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $57.84 per share and a market cap of $10.89Bil. The stock has returned -21.40% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a price-book ratio of 1.22.

During the quarter, WASHINGTON TRUST BANK bought 90,404 shares of NAS:EMB for a total holding of 203,272. The trade had a 0.99% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $89.78.

On 08/04/2022, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF traded for a price of $88.555 per share and a market cap of $15.58Bil. The stock has returned -18.15% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, WASHINGTON TRUST BANK bought 183,238 shares of ARCA:EEM for a total holding of 562,958. The trade had a 0.94% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $41.73.

On 08/04/2022, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $39.99 per share and a market cap of $25.91Bil. The stock has returned -22.06% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a price-book ratio of 1.61.

The guru established a new position worth 179,682 shares in NYSE:NI, giving the stock a 0.68% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $30.31 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, NiSource Inc traded for a price of $30.09 per share and a market cap of $12.19Bil. The stock has returned 22.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NiSource Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-book ratio of 2.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.91 and a price-sales ratio of 2.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.23, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

