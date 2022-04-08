BRIGHTON JONES LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

2030 1ST AVENUE SEATTLE, WA 98121

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 474 stocks valued at a total of $1.73Bil. The top holdings were AMZN(22.08%), MSFT(9.72%), and TMUS(9.34%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BRIGHTON JONES LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 126,900 shares in NYSE:SYY, giving the stock a 0.62% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $83.73 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, Sysco Corp traded for a price of $86.11 per share and a market cap of $44.02Bil. The stock has returned 21.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sysco Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 44.54, a price-book ratio of 33.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.97 and a price-sales ratio of 0.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

BRIGHTON JONES LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AMZN by 62,702 shares. The trade had a 0.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $125.73.

On 08/04/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $139.74 per share and a market cap of $1,421.37Bil. The stock has returned -17.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 125.02, a price-book ratio of 10.81, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 29.30 and a price-sales ratio of 2.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 131,768 shares in NAS:HCP, giving the stock a 0.22% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $40.55 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, HashiCorp Inc traded for a price of $36.365 per share and a market cap of $7.28Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10. There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s profitability rating.

In terms of valuation, HashiCorp Inc has a price-book ratio of 5.83, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -19.83 and a price-sales ratio of 36.83.

During the quarter, BRIGHTON JONES LLC bought 12,306 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 653,434. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $271.99.

On 08/04/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $282.28 per share and a market cap of $2,106.63Bil. The stock has returned -0.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 29.30, a price-book ratio of 12.66, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.58 and a price-sales ratio of 10.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, BRIGHTON JONES LLC bought 24,191 shares of NAS:ABNB for a total holding of 41,421. The trade had a 0.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $130.8.

On 08/04/2022, Airbnb Inc traded for a price of $117.4 per share and a market cap of $73.21Bil. The stock has returned -21.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Airbnb Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 99.16, a price-book ratio of 15.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 66.46 and a price-sales ratio of 11.17.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.