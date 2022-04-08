TD Asset Management Inc recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

TD Asset Management launched its first mutual fund, the TD Mortgage Fund, in 1973. It would grow to add more funds and expand to offer $USD options to its investors, establishing institutional business by 1990. The 1990s would be filled with a number of accomplishments, including its first real return bond fund, first health sciences fund, and first entertainment and communications fund. TD Asset Management would hit $10 billion in total assets under management by 1995 and open its TD Managed Asset Program in 1998, one of the first professionally managed portfolios for mutual funds in Canada. The company would acquire Canada Trust at the turn of the century, become fund company of the year in Canada for 2004, and hit $50 billion total assets under management in 2008, more than quadrupling its managed assets in a decade. Thanks to its impressive growth and expansion, it would be named the fastest growing money manager in Canada in 2010. Currently the company has over $100 billion in retail mutual fund assets with a total of over $330 billion managed by TD Asset Management. The company employs 327 people to take care of its over 2 million investors in its client base. Its portfolio managers are split into its Fixed Income team and Equity team, with the Chief Investment Officer Bruce Cooper heading the equity team. The two teams focus its investments in their respective markets and also launches and manages balanced mutual funds and hedge funds for its clients. The company is based in Toronto and has additional offices spread across North America. Although investment companies and high net worth individuals make up the majority of its clients, TD Asset Management also caters to governments, group RRSP, pension funds, charities, small businesses, endowments, and foundations. Some of its notable mutual funds include the TD Health Science Fund and TD Canadian Core Plus Bond Fund, both of which have won awards.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1457 stocks valued at a total of $86.29Bil. The top holdings were SPY(4.46%), MSFT(4.33%), and AAPL(3.40%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were TD Asset Management Inc’s top five trades of the quarter.

TD Asset Management Inc reduced their investment in ARCA:SPY by 4,329,912 shares. The trade had a 1.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $408.8.

On 08/04/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $413.7806 per share and a market cap of $376.87Bil. The stock has returned -4.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-book ratio of 3.53, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.79 and a price-sales ratio of 2.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

TD Asset Management Inc reduced their investment in ARCA:XLF by 12,119,570 shares. The trade had a 0.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $34.46.

On 08/04/2022, Financial Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $33.46 per share and a market cap of $30.27Bil. The stock has returned -6.59% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Financial Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a price-book ratio of 1.38.

During the quarter, TD Asset Management Inc bought 2,643,812 shares of NAS:TLT for a total holding of 6,527,887. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $117.54.

On 08/04/2022, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $119.04 per share and a market cap of $25.72Bil. The stock has returned -19.56% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

TD Asset Management Inc reduced their investment in NAS:META by 1,509,912 shares. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $193.38.

On 08/04/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $169.9699 per share and a market cap of $453.66Bil. The stock has returned -51.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-book ratio of 3.50, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.61 and a price-sales ratio of 3.80.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.44, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

TD Asset Management Inc reduced their investment in ARCA:HYG by 3,324,300 shares. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $77.17.

On 08/04/2022, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $78.17 per share and a market cap of $15.51Bil. The stock has returned -6.89% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a price-book ratio of 1.64.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

