BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 830 stocks valued at a total of $25.42Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(4.93%), AAPL(3.59%), and GOOGL(2.40%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought 973,630 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 4,881,227. The trade had a 0.98% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $271.99.

On 08/04/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $282.28 per share and a market cap of $2,106.63Bil. The stock has returned -0.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 29.30, a price-book ratio of 12.66, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.58 and a price-sales ratio of 10.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. reduced their investment in NAS:CSCO by 4,164,736 shares. The trade had a 0.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.99.

On 08/04/2022, Cisco Systems Inc traded for a price of $45.785 per share and a market cap of $189.32Bil. The stock has returned -15.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cisco Systems Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-book ratio of 4.69, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.40 and a price-sales ratio of 3.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought 1,450,640 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 6,670,980. The trade had a 0.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $151.81.

On 08/04/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $166.06 per share and a market cap of $2,669.83Bil. The stock has returned 13.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.41, a price-book ratio of 46.02, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.82 and a price-sales ratio of 7.06.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought 205,910 shares of NYSE:UNH for a total holding of 854,345. The trade had a 0.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $502.32.

On 08/04/2022, UnitedHealth Group Inc traded for a price of $538.37 per share and a market cap of $507.22Bil. The stock has returned 29.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, UnitedHealth Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.23, a price-book ratio of 6.66, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.62 and a price-sales ratio of 1.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.25, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought 641,034 shares of NAS:NVDA for a total holding of 2,209,118. The trade had a 0.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $190.07.

On 08/04/2022, NVIDIA Corp traded for a price of $187.9499 per share and a market cap of $472.33Bil. The stock has returned -4.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NVIDIA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 50.65, a price-book ratio of 17.97, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 41.47 and a price-sales ratio of 16.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

