ROBINSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 334 stocks valued at a total of $126.00Mil. The top holdings were MUB(6.78%), MMU(6.04%), and BLE(3.40%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ROBINSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, ROBINSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 79,802 shares of ARCA:MUB for a total holding of 79,909. The trade had a 6.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $106.41.

On 08/04/2022, iShares National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $108.6 per share and a market cap of $29.75Bil. The stock has returned -6.17% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, ROBINSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 77,989 shares of BATS:HYD for a total holding of 78,059. The trade had a 3.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $54.28.

On 08/04/2022, VanEck High Yield Muni ETF traded for a price of $55.065 per share and a market cap of $3.26Bil. The stock has returned -10.77% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 229,144 shares in NYSE:NZF, giving the stock a 2.35% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $13.05 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund traded for a price of $13.685 per share and a market cap of $2.26Bil. The stock has returned -17.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund has a price-book ratio of 0.95.

The guru sold out of their 212,259-share investment in NYSE:MFL. Previously, the stock had a 2.05% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $12.09 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, Blackrock Muniholdings Investment Quality Fund traded for a price of $11.84 per share and a market cap of $448.69Mil. The stock has returned -13.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Blackrock Muniholdings Investment Quality Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 9.81, a price-book ratio of 0.77 and a price-sales ratio of 9.77.

The guru sold out of their 172,226-share investment in NYSE:NEV. Previously, the stock had a 1.76% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $12.13 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund traded for a price of $12.51 per share and a market cap of $312.24Mil. The stock has returned -19.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 7.45, a price-book ratio of 0.79 and a price-sales ratio of 7.38.

