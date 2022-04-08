McCutchen Group LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

925 FOURTH AVENUE SEATTLE, WA 98104

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 23 stocks valued at a total of $493.00Mil. The top holdings were VTI(17.75%), VEA(13.53%), and VEU(12.25%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were McCutchen Group LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, McCutchen Group LLC bought 205,415 shares of ARCA:IEMG for a total holding of 489,191. The trade had a 2.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $51.28.

On 08/04/2022, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $49.15 per share and a market cap of $65.20Bil. The stock has returned -21.06% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a price-book ratio of 1.56.

During the quarter, McCutchen Group LLC bought 88,853 shares of ARCA:IYR for a total holding of 270,381. The trade had a 1.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.56.

On 08/04/2022, iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF traded for a price of $98.03 per share and a market cap of $4.36Bil. The stock has returned -5.91% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 25.76 and a price-book ratio of 2.65.

McCutchen Group LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VNQ by 83,518 shares. The trade had a 1.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.24.

On 08/04/2022, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF traded for a price of $96.74 per share and a market cap of $40.21Bil. The stock has returned -5.58% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 26.31 and a price-book ratio of 2.47.

McCutchen Group LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VWO by 173,523 shares. The trade had a 1.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.94.

On 08/04/2022, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $41.35 per share and a market cap of $70.30Bil. The stock has returned -18.16% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a price-book ratio of 1.68.

During the quarter, McCutchen Group LLC bought 82,167 shares of ARCA:VEA for a total holding of 1,635,230. The trade had a 0.68% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.

On 08/04/2022, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $42.65 per share and a market cap of $96.60Bil. The stock has returned -15.91% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a price-book ratio of 1.45.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

