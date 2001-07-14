Schneider (NYSE: SNDR), a premier multimodal provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics services, announced today the launch of the first-of-its-kind digital marketplace to give bulk shippers more freedom and visibility 24/7.

The company is expanding its impressive Schneider FreightPower® technology lineup to create a revolutionary digital marketplace for bulk shippers. The transportation giant is leading the charge to digitize the bulk industry by taking the complexity out of quoting, booking and tracking and improving simplicity for shippers.

“We know shippers are busy, and their time is valuable. With Schneider FreightPower, they can book a bulk load from their smartphone or computer,” said Schneider Senior Vice President of Bulk Jason Howe. “We are giving shippers time, independence and solutions— all backed by Schneider’s trusted brand.”

With Schneider FreightPower shippers can instantly quote and book their freight. Once booked, customers use FreightPower to track the progress of their shipment from pickup to delivery — giving shippers complete freight management.

“We are improving access to capacity, so shippers can do business better than ever,” said Schneider President and CEO Mark Rourke.

Schneider is one of a few major carriers with bulk capacity, which it has offered for more than 50 years, making it the perfect fit to create a digital marketplace for bulk transportation.

Shippers can access Schneider FreightPower at schneider.com%2Ffreight-shipping-solutions%2Ffreightpower-technology to learn more and register. For more information, Schneider Senior Vice President of Bulk Jason Howe is available for media interviews.

