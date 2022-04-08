CKW FINANCIAL GROUP recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 216 stocks valued at a total of $589.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(48.58%), IEFA(17.11%), and IEMG(9.00%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CKW FINANCIAL GROUP’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, CKW FINANCIAL GROUP bought 24,385 shares of BATS:IEFA for a total holding of 1,709,605. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $63.22.

On 08/04/2022, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $61.77 per share and a market cap of $88.33Bil. The stock has returned -16.29% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a price-book ratio of 1.49.

During the quarter, CKW FINANCIAL GROUP bought 9,880 shares of NAS:ACWI for a total holding of 37,544. The trade had a 0.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $90.5.

On 08/04/2022, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund traded for a price of $89.95 per share and a market cap of $18.20Bil. The stock has returned -10.63% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a price-book ratio of 2.36.

During the quarter, CKW FINANCIAL GROUP bought 6,800 shares of ARCA:AGG for a total holding of 19,866. The trade had a 0.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $102.45.

On 08/04/2022, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $103.71 per share and a market cap of $83.19Bil. The stock has returned -9.59% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, CKW FINANCIAL GROUP bought 13,674 shares of ARCA:IEMG for a total holding of 1,088,620. The trade had a 0.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $51.28.

On 08/04/2022, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $49.15 per share and a market cap of $65.20Bil. The stock has returned -21.06% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a price-book ratio of 1.56.

During the quarter, CKW FINANCIAL GROUP bought 1,535 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 746,668. The trade had a 0.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $411.02.

On 08/04/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $416.93 per share and a market cap of $308.31Bil. The stock has returned -4.67% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a price-book ratio of 3.53.

