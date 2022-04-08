Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

8 WEST MARKET STREET WILKES-BARRE, PA 18701

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 305 stocks valued at a total of $242.00Mil. The top holdings were XLE(5.46%), FLOT(5.09%), and AAPL(3.53%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:GLD by 87,601 shares. The trade had a 4.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $174.73.

On 08/04/2022, SPDR Gold Shares ETF traded for a price of $165.64 per share and a market cap of $57.29Bil. The stock has returned -2.30% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. reduced their investment in BATS:PAVE by 297,523 shares. The trade had a 2.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $25.56.

On 08/04/2022, Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF traded for a price of $26.03 per share and a market cap of $3.92Bil. The stock has returned -1.70% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a price-book ratio of 2.56.

The guru sold out of their 38,517-share investment in NAS:EXPE. Previously, the stock had a 2.21% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $142.45 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, Expedia Group Inc traded for a price of $102.205 per share and a market cap of $16.08Bil. The stock has returned -33.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Expedia Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 88.25, a price-book ratio of 7.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.35 and a price-sales ratio of 1.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought 38,405 shares of ARCA:XLV for a total holding of 39,377. The trade had a 2.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $130.69.

On 08/04/2022, Health Care Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $132.23 per share and a market cap of $39.78Bil. The stock has returned -0.05% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Health Care Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a price-book ratio of 4.66.

During the quarter, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought 34,459 shares of NYSE:IBM for a total holding of 34,902. The trade had a 2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $134.89.

On 08/04/2022, International Business Machines Corp traded for a price of $131.71 per share and a market cap of $119.53Bil. The stock has returned 0.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, International Business Machines Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-book ratio of 6.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.39 and a price-sales ratio of 2.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.16, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

