TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagerty (HGTY), an automotive lifestyle brand and a leading specialty insurance provider focused on the global automotive enthusiast market, today announced the expansion of its senior leadership team with the hiring of industry veteran Russell Page as its Chief Data and Information Officer.

In this role, Page oversees Hagerty's data and technology strategies and the safeguarding of customer profiles. He will lead several areas of Hagerty's IT strategy including analytics and data science, cyber and information security, corporate systems, network and infrastructure management, and data and storage management.

In addition, he will translate Hagerty's vision for insurance, media, marketplace and membership into a long-term data and infrastructure strategy. He will also develop, communicate and drive the enterprise data strategy, analytics and IT back-end enablement. A core function of his team will be to provide consistent access to high quality, trustworthy data, automated scaling of infrastructure and secure data access methods.

"Russell and his team will help us maximize the value of the strategic technology investments we have made the past few years and ensure our back-end technology practices, including data security, are best-in-class," said Collette Champagne, Hagerty's Chief Operating Officer. "His unique background and leadership abilities will help us integrate data and technology to better serve our members and accelerate our growth as a company."

"Trustworthy, secure data and using it to support the overall strategy of the organization is essential for success in business today, especially for a rapidly scaling company like Hagerty," said Page. "I am excited by the opportunity to work with the outstanding executive management and data teams at Hagerty."

Prior to Hagerty, Page was a member of the General Motors Financial leadership team, serving as the Head of Strategy & Growth for OnStar Insurance. He was responsible for strategy formulation and management, including organizational planning, leading strategic initiatives, M&A, partnerships, transformation, enterprise data, B2B relationships, and overall portfolio management.

Before GM, Page served as CEO & President of DaRK Capital, a privately held technology holding company, and its worldwide operating subsidiaries. During his tenure, Page spearheaded innovation in artificial intelligence (AI)/machine learning (ML), Information and Communications Technology (ICT) and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies to serve the insurance and transportation markets under the Imprezzio and OmniPark brands. Under his leadership the company was named the No. 1 mid-sized business to work for in the Inland Northwest and recognized as a Top 25 Insurtech by CIO Applications.

About Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY)

Based in Traverse City, Michigan, Hagerty's purpose is to save driving and car culture for future generations and its mission is to build a global business to fund that purpose. Hagerty is an automotive enthusiast brand offering integrated membership products and programs as well as a specialty insurance provider focused on the global automotive enthusiast market. Hagerty is home to Hagerty Drivers Club, DriveShare, Hagerty Valuation Tools, Hagerty Media, Hagerty Drivers Club magazine, MotorsportReg, Hagerty Garage + Social, The Amelia, the Concours d'Elegance of America, the Greenwich Concours d'Elegance, the California Mille, Motorlux, the Hagerty Drivers Foundation and more. For more information on Hagerty, please visit www.hagerty.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

