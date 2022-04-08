DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 155 stocks valued at a total of $502.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(7.26%), RY(4.40%), and TD(3.96%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s top five trades of the quarter.

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co reduced their investment in NYSE:VIV by 863,480 shares. The trade had a 1.94% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $10.3.

On 08/04/2022, Telefonica Brasil SA traded for a price of $8.6 per share and a market cap of $14.20Bil. The stock has returned 13.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Telefonica Brasil SA has a price-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-book ratio of 1.07, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.00 and a price-sales ratio of 1.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought 25,341 shares of NYSE:V for a total holding of 28,312. The trade had a 0.99% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $206.91.

On 08/04/2022, Visa Inc traded for a price of $210.05 per share and a market cap of $440.07Bil. The stock has returned -11.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Visa Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 30.75, a price-book ratio of 13.50, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.77 and a price-sales ratio of 15.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought 16,344 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 24,219. The trade had a 0.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $271.99.

On 08/04/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $282.28 per share and a market cap of $2,106.63Bil. The stock has returned -0.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 29.30, a price-book ratio of 12.66, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.58 and a price-sales ratio of 10.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co reduced their investment in NAS:NVEI by 51,509 shares. The trade had a 0.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.49.

On 08/04/2022, Nuvei Corp traded for a price of $38.34 per share and a market cap of $5.49Bil. The stock has returned -51.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nuvei Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 69.36, a price-book ratio of 2.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.11 and a price-sales ratio of 6.85.

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co reduced their investment in NYSE:SU by 135,721 shares. The trade had a 0.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $36.35.

On 08/04/2022, Suncor Energy Inc traded for a price of $31.23 per share and a market cap of $44.23Bil. The stock has returned 69.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Suncor Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.61, a price-book ratio of 1.54, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.71 and a price-sales ratio of 1.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

