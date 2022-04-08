Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 446 stocks valued at a total of $902.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(5.50%), IVV(4.74%), and BBUS(4.63%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:VSMV by 409,854 shares. The trade had a 1.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $39.3.

On 08/04/2022, VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility E traded for a price of $38.3046 per share and a market cap of $124.49Mil. The stock has returned -1.33% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility E has a price-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a price-book ratio of 4.06.

Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:BND by 198,733 shares. The trade had a 1.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.86.

On 08/04/2022, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF traded for a price of $76.73 per share and a market cap of $83.08Bil. The stock has returned -9.82% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC bought 161,908 shares of NAS:FIXD for a total holding of 214,111. The trade had a 0.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.11.

On 08/04/2022, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF traded for a price of $47.45 per share and a market cap of $3.60Bil. The stock has returned -11.20% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC bought 75,957 shares of BATS:BBUS for a total holding of 615,674. The trade had a 0.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $73.93.

On 08/04/2022, JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF traded for a price of $74.57 per share and a market cap of $1.21Bil. The stock has returned -7.09% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a price-book ratio of 3.52.

During the quarter, Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC bought 106,715 shares of ARCA:SPMD for a total holding of 799,291. The trade had a 0.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $43.25.

On 08/04/2022, SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF traded for a price of $43.74 per share and a market cap of $5.12Bil. The stock has returned -6.01% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a price-book ratio of 2.05.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

