FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 4 stocks valued at a total of $13.00Mil. The top holdings were KWEB(61.69%), MNSO(24.51%), and TSM(13.43%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 251,095 shares in ARCA:KWEB, giving the stock a 61.69% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $28.73 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF traded for a price of $29.45 per share and a market cap of $7.25Bil. The stock has returned -36.76% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a price-book ratio of 2.37.

The guru established a new position worth 416,343 shares in NYSE:MNSO, giving the stock a 24.51% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $6.84 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, MINISO Group Holding Ltd traded for a price of $6.75 per share and a market cap of $2.02Bil. The stock has returned -60.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, MINISO Group Holding Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-book ratio of 1.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.06 and a price-sales ratio of 1.14.

The guru sold out of their 800-share investment in NAS:JOBS. Previously, the stock had a 2.02% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $60.59 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, 51job Inc traded for a price of $60.9 per share and a market cap of $4.11Bil. The stock has returned -13.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, 51job Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 41.46, a price-book ratio of 1.99, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 31.29 and a price-sales ratio of 6.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 3,393 shares in NYSE:MX, giving the stock a 0.37% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $17.18 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp traded for a price of $14.82 per share and a market cap of $664.44Mil. The stock has returned -29.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9.57, a price-book ratio of 1.44, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.51 and a price-sales ratio of 1.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.13, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 5,900-share investment in NAS:BILI. Previously, the stock had a 100% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $32.31 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, Bilibili Inc traded for a price of $25.68 per share and a market cap of $9.53Bil. The stock has returned -70.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bilibili Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -7.53 and a price-sales ratio of 2.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.30, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

