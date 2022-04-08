Petix & Botte Co recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 68 stocks valued at a total of $136.00Mil. The top holdings were LMBS(7.37%), FVD(7.14%), and IUSG(7.06%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Petix & Botte Co’s top five trades of the quarter.

Petix & Botte Co reduced their investment in NAS:IUSG by 114,035 shares. The trade had a 3.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.77.

On 08/04/2022, iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF traded for a price of $95.75 per share and a market cap of $12.03Bil. The stock has returned -8.66% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a price-book ratio of 5.94.

Petix & Botte Co reduced their investment in NAS:IUSV by 147,299 shares. The trade had a 3.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $71.66.

On 08/04/2022, iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF traded for a price of $70.705 per share and a market cap of $11.93Bil. The stock has returned -0.87% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a price-book ratio of 2.43.

Petix & Botte Co reduced their investment in ARCA:FVD by 246,350 shares. The trade had a 3.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.4.

On 08/04/2022, First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund traded for a price of $40.65 per share and a market cap of $12.43Bil. The stock has returned 1.47% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a price-book ratio of 2.55.

Petix & Botte Co reduced their investment in NAS:FTGC by 357,410 shares. The trade had a 3.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.99.

On 08/04/2022, First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund traded for a price of $26.23 per share and a market cap of $4.31Bil. The stock has returned 17.30% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Petix & Botte Co reduced their investment in NAS:LMBS by 206,999 shares. The trade had a 3.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.37.

On 08/04/2022, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET traded for a price of $48.59 per share and a market cap of $5.26Bil. The stock has returned -2.69% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET has a price-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a price-book ratio of 2.42.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

