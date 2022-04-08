Game Plan Financial Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

26600 WESTLAKE, OH 44145

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 99 stocks valued at a total of $125.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(6.81%), GOOG(4.89%), and HLIT(4.45%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Game Plan Financial Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 4,982 shares in NYSE:HUM, giving the stock a 1.87% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $444.79 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, Humana Inc traded for a price of $482.065 per share and a market cap of $60.81Bil. The stock has returned 13.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Humana Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-book ratio of 3.93, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.57 and a price-sales ratio of 0.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Game Plan Financial Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:XLF by 53,618 shares. The trade had a 1.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $34.46.

On 08/04/2022, Financial Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $33.52 per share and a market cap of $30.27Bil. The stock has returned -6.59% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Financial Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a price-book ratio of 1.38.

The guru established a new position worth 19,997 shares in ARCA:SRTY, giving the stock a 1.19% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $61.96 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 -3x Shares traded for a price of $50.72 per share and a market cap of $153.22Mil. The stock has returned -1.55% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 22,520 shares in NYSE:KO, giving the stock a 1.13% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $63.37 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, Coca-Cola Co traded for a price of $63.6 per share and a market cap of $276.43Bil. The stock has returned 15.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Coca-Cola Co has a price-earnings ratio of 28.92, a price-book ratio of 12.02, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.08 and a price-sales ratio of 6.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 22,325 shares in NAS:SQQQ, giving the stock a 1.07% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $49.26 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ traded for a price of $36.9972 per share and a market cap of $4.33Bil. The stock has returned -9.72% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.