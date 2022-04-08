Triton Wealth Management, PLLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 83 stocks valued at a total of $141.00Mil. The top holdings were SCHG(19.89%), KNX(17.04%), and QQQ(11.19%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Triton Wealth Management, PLLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Triton Wealth Management, PLLC bought 121,669 shares of ARCA:SCHG for a total holding of 429,955. The trade had a 5.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $64.03.

On 08/04/2022, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $66.98 per share and a market cap of $15.39Bil. The stock has returned -11.40% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 27.28 and a price-book ratio of 6.86.

Triton Wealth Management, PLLC reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 52,879 shares. The trade had a 4.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $151.81.

On 08/04/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $167.04 per share and a market cap of $2,669.83Bil. The stock has returned 13.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.41, a price-book ratio of 46.02, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.82 and a price-sales ratio of 7.06.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Triton Wealth Management, PLLC reduced their investment in NAS:QQQ by 24,508 shares. The trade had a 4.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $310.63.

On 08/04/2022, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 traded for a price of $322.88 per share and a market cap of $178.48Bil. The stock has returned -11.48% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 has a price-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a price-book ratio of 5.92.

During the quarter, Triton Wealth Management, PLLC bought 29,243 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 39,723. The trade had a 2.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $125.73.

On 08/04/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $141.185 per share and a market cap of $1,421.37Bil. The stock has returned -17.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 125.02, a price-book ratio of 10.81, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 29.30 and a price-sales ratio of 2.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 41,207 shares in NAS:FTA, giving the stock a 1.91% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $67.47 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund traded for a price of $65.75 per share and a market cap of $1.16Bil. The stock has returned 2.14% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a price-book ratio of 1.62.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

