Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 215 stocks valued at a total of $320.00Mil. The top holdings were LMBS(5.78%), SPLG(4.41%), and SPDW(3.27%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought 33,121 shares of NAS:FTGC for a total holding of 191,311. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.99.

On 08/04/2022, First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund traded for a price of $26.2658 per share and a market cap of $4.31Bil. The stock has returned 17.30% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:BIL by 8,142 shares. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.37.

On 08/04/2022, SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF traded for a price of $91.415 per share and a market cap of $18.53Bil. The stock has returned 0.08% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought 13,453 shares of NAS:FIXD for a total holding of 151,570. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.11.

On 08/04/2022, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF traded for a price of $47.45 per share and a market cap of $3.60Bil. The stock has returned -11.20% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought 13,757 shares of ARCA:VWO for a total holding of 102,367. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.94.

On 08/04/2022, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $41.405 per share and a market cap of $70.30Bil. The stock has returned -18.16% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a price-book ratio of 1.68.

The guru established a new position worth 5,785 shares in ARCA:FTEC, giving the stock a 0.17% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $106.81 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF traded for a price of $111.84 per share and a market cap of $5.86Bil. The stock has returned -8.31% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a price-book ratio of 6.89.

