Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 310 stocks valued at a total of $176.00Mil. The top holdings were VYM(11.95%), SPYG(7.67%), and FLRN(7.45%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC bought 33,732 shares of ARCA:SPYG for a total holding of 257,891. The trade had a 1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $57.35.

On 08/04/2022, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF traded for a price of $59.94 per share and a market cap of $14.63Bil. The stock has returned -8.59% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a price-book ratio of 6.34.

During the quarter, Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC bought 16,733 shares of ARCA:VYM for a total holding of 206,360. The trade had a 0.97% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $107.61.

On 08/04/2022, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF traded for a price of $105.77 per share and a market cap of $46.42Bil. The stock has returned 2.86% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a price-book ratio of 2.37.

During the quarter, Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC bought 33,102 shares of ARCA:VEA for a total holding of 293,724. The trade had a 0.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.

On 08/04/2022, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $42.7099 per share and a market cap of $96.60Bil. The stock has returned -15.91% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a price-book ratio of 1.45.

During the quarter, Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC bought 39,161 shares of ARCA:SPDW for a total holding of 327,119. The trade had a 0.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $31.13.

On 08/04/2022, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF traded for a price of $30.2 per share and a market cap of $11.84Bil. The stock has returned -16.27% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a price-book ratio of 1.47.

During the quarter, Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC bought 6,141 shares of ARCA:VB for a total holding of 52,275. The trade had a 0.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $192.82.

On 08/04/2022, Vanguard Small Cap ETF traded for a price of $195.54 per share and a market cap of $42.69Bil. The stock has returned -9.68% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Small Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a price-book ratio of 2.03.

