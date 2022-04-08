Kesler, Norman & Wride, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

175 25TH STREET OGDEN, UT 84401

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 148 stocks valued at a total of $361.00Mil. The top holdings were KR(4.56%), AAPL(2.69%), and MSFT(2.60%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Kesler, Norman & Wride, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Kesler, Norman & Wride, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IYC by 88,804 shares. The trade had a 1.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $64.68.

On 08/04/2022, iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF traded for a price of $67.24 per share and a market cap of $793.08Mil. The stock has returned -13.76% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a price-book ratio of 4.18.

Kesler, Norman & Wride, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:VFC by 77,091 shares. The trade had a 0.97% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.27.

On 08/04/2022, VF Corp traded for a price of $45.2 per share and a market cap of $17.40Bil. The stock has returned -42.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, VF Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-book ratio of 5.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.06 and a price-sales ratio of 1.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 15,642 shares in ARCA:IYK, giving the stock a 0.85% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $201 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF traded for a price of $201.4506 per share and a market cap of $1.45Bil. The stock has returned 9.28% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a price-book ratio of 4.17.

The guru established a new position worth 49,686 shares in BATS:ICF, giving the stock a 0.84% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $65.66 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF traded for a price of $64.41 per share and a market cap of $2.69Bil. The stock has returned -3.91% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 33.65 and a price-book ratio of 3.12.

The guru established a new position worth 34,392 shares in ARCA:IDU, giving the stock a 0.82% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $88.1 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, iShares U.S. Utilities ETF traded for a price of $91.58 per share and a market cap of $1.09Bil. The stock has returned 12.89% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 24.67 and a price-book ratio of 2.33.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.