AAF Wealth Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

50 WASHINGTON STREET WESTBOROUGH, MA 01581

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 37 stocks valued at a total of $133.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(19.75%), VTV(14.33%), and DIA(12.66%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were AAF Wealth Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, AAF Wealth Management, LLC bought 40,407 shares of ARCA:IDEV for a total holding of 311,821. The trade had a 1.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $57.94.

On 08/04/2022, iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $56.26 per share and a market cap of $7.33Bil. The stock has returned -15.30% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock's financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a price-book ratio of 1.51.

AAF Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:IXUS by 23,350 shares. The trade had a 1.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $60.92.

On 08/04/2022, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF traded for a price of $59.02 per share and a market cap of $27.98Bil. The stock has returned -16.97% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock's financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a price-book ratio of 1.53.

The guru established a new position worth 9,050 shares in ARCA:SUB, giving the stock a 0.71% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $103.92 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $105.355 per share and a market cap of $8.94Bil. The stock has returned -1.90% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock's financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, AAF Wealth Management, LLC bought 15,727 shares of NAS:VYMI for a total holding of 155,351. The trade had a 0.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.93.

On 08/04/2022, Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF traded for a price of $59.065 per share and a market cap of $4.05Bil. The stock has returned -9.02% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock's financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a price-book ratio of 1.10.

The guru established a new position worth 8,457 shares in ARCA:MUB, giving the stock a 0.68% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $106.41 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, iShares National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $108.6 per share and a market cap of $29.75Bil. The stock has returned -6.17% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock's financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

