Iyo Bank, Ltd. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1,MINAMI-HORIBATA-CHO MATSUYAMA, M0 790-8514

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 35 stocks valued at a total of $301.00Mil. The top holdings were VNQ(26.66%), IYR(15.82%), and MSFT(5.65%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Iyo Bank, Ltd.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Iyo Bank, Ltd. bought 179,787 shares of ARCA:IYR for a total holding of 516,787. The trade had a 5.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.56.

On 08/04/2022, iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF traded for a price of $98.03 per share and a market cap of $4.36Bil. The stock has returned -5.91% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 25.76 and a price-book ratio of 2.65.

The guru established a new position worth 125,000 shares in ARCA:XLRE, giving the stock a 1.7% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $44.34 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) traded for a price of $43.46 per share and a market cap of $5.53Bil. The stock has returned -3.57% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) has a price-earnings ratio of 29.31 and a price-book ratio of 3.24.

During the quarter, Iyo Bank, Ltd. bought 1,232 shares of NAS:GOOG for a total holding of 39,720. The trade had a 0.9% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $118.5.

On 08/04/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $119.07 per share and a market cap of $1,542.86Bil. The stock has returned -12.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.94, a price-book ratio of 6.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.43 and a price-sales ratio of 5.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 7,315-share investment in NAS:ILMN. Previously, the stock had a 0.76% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $263.89 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, Illumina Inc traded for a price of $221.22 per share and a market cap of $34.97Bil. The stock has returned -55.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Illumina Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 48.38, a price-book ratio of 3.21, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 30.24 and a price-sales ratio of 7.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Iyo Bank, Ltd. bought 14,420 shares of NYSE:PG for a total holding of 28,220. The trade had a 0.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $150.34.

On 08/04/2022, Procter & Gamble Co traded for a price of $145.91 per share and a market cap of $347.61Bil. The stock has returned 3.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Procter & Gamble Co has a price-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-book ratio of 7.42, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.51 and a price-sales ratio of 4.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.