Synergy Financial Group, LTD recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

11040 BOLLINGER CANYON ROAD SAN RAMON, CA 94582

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 83 stocks valued at a total of $64.00Mil. The top holdings were AMZN(7.30%), MSFT(6.80%), and AAPL(5.12%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Synergy Financial Group, LTD’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Synergy Financial Group, LTD bought 3,098 shares of NAS:QQQ for a total holding of 3,709. The trade had a 1.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $310.63.

On 08/04/2022, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 traded for a price of $324.02 per share and a market cap of $178.48Bil. The stock has returned -11.48% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 has a price-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a price-book ratio of 5.92.

The guru established a new position worth 3,000 shares in NAS:ENPH, giving the stock a 0.92% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $181.11 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, Enphase Energy Inc traded for a price of $286.07 per share and a market cap of $39.32Bil. The stock has returned 50.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Enphase Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 213.70, a price-book ratio of 91.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 135.14 and a price-sales ratio of 25.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.25, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 2,814-share investment in NAS:ETSY. Previously, the stock had a 0.37% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $91.77 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, Etsy Inc traded for a price of $109.63 per share and a market cap of $13.74Bil. The stock has returned -43.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Etsy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 37.41, a price-book ratio of 23.17, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 30.34 and a price-sales ratio of 6.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.55, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 2,803-share investment in NYSE:SE. Previously, the stock had a 0.35% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $85.78 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, Sea Ltd traded for a price of $86.95 per share and a market cap of $47.19Bil. The stock has returned -70.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sea Ltd has a price-book ratio of 7.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -25.28 and a price-sales ratio of 4.15.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.24, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru sold out of their 9,105-share investment in NYSE:UBER. Previously, the stock had a 0.34% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $26.69 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, Uber Technologies Inc traded for a price of $30.7399 per share and a market cap of $59.28Bil. The stock has returned -29.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Uber Technologies Inc has a price-book ratio of 6.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -10.94 and a price-sales ratio of 2.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.47, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.