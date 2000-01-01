The three companies listed below have been upgrading their operating activities in recent years, as shown by a substantial increase in the allocation of funds to the purchase of fixed assets such as property, plant and equipment. This could mean the managers of these companies expect a higher demand for the goods and services they produce, which would ideally correspond to higher revenue.

Wall Street sell-side analysts are also optimistic about these stocks, as they have issued positive recommendation ratings for each of them.

ToughBuilt Industries

The first company that makes the cut is ToughBuilt Industries Inc. ( TBLT, Financial), a Lake Forest, California-based designer and manufacturer of home improvement and construction products that are sold to the construction industry in the United States and internationally.

The purchases of property, plant and equipment by ToughBuilt Industries have grown at approximately 317% per year over the past five years, from $70,000 for full year 2017 to $11.3 million for full year 2021.

Morningstar analysts estimate total revenue will grow 24.20% year over year to $87 million by 2022 and 4.80% to $91.19 million by 2023.

The stock traded at $7.68 per share at close on Wednesday for a market capitalization of $21.73 million. The share price is down 92% over the past year, yielding a price-book ratio of 0.16 versus the industry median of 1.91.

Based on the company's price-book ratio, the stock looks inexpensive, but investors should be very careful with this stock as the comparison between the company's weighted average cost of capital (WACC) of 9.96% and the return on invested capital (ROIC) of -116% reveals that the company is not creating value for its shareholders, but is instead destroying it.

The Altman Z-Score of 1.95 also points to a probability that the company could go bankrupt within a few years. Shareholders must hope that profitability will improve significantly and quickly.

On Wall Street, one sell-side analyst has set a price target of $225 per share for the stock (more than 29 times higher than current stock prices) while recommending a buy rating.

Twitter Inc.

The second company that meets the criteria is Twitter Inc. ( TWTR, Financial), a social media company headquartered in San Francisco.

The purchases of property, plant and equipment by Twitter Inc. have grown at an average annual growth rate of approximately 72.54% over the past five years, from $160.74 million for full year 2017 to $1.01 billion for full year 2021.

Morningstar analysts estimate total revenue will grow 9.1% year over year to $5.54 billion by 2022, by 20.2% to $6.66 billion next year and by 68.5% to $11.22 billion by 2024.

The stock closed at $41 per share on Wednesday for a market capitalization of $31.38 billion following a 40.82% drop over the past year. The price-book ratio is 5.33 versus the industry median of 2.32.

The price-book ratio may suggest the stock is not cheap. In addition, investors should be careful with their investment in Twitter as the WACC for the social media company is 7.62% while its ROIC rate is -9.26% at the time of writing. This means that since Twitter earns less than it invests in its buisness.

The Altman Z-Score of 3.3 indicates that Twitter is still in safe areas and should be safe from bankruptcy in the near-term. To avoid a deterioration in the current financial situation, the profitability of the Twitter business, which has a mediocre GuruFocus score of 4 out of 10, needs to improve.

On Wall Street, analysts have set an average price target of $42.11 per share for the stock while recommending a median hold rating. The average price target reflects an increase of 2.7% from the current share price.

Fox Corp

The third company that meets the criteria is Fox Corp. ( FOXA, Financial), a New York-based news, sports and entertainment company.

Fox's purchases of property, plant and equipment have grown at a compound annual growth rate of about 27.4% over the past five years, from $191 million for full-year 2017 to $484 million for full-year 2021.

Morningstar analysts estimate total revenue will grow 8.44% year over year to nearly $14 billion in 2022, 6.3% to $14.88 billion in 2023 and 5% to $15.62 billion in 2024.

Shares were trading at $33.57 at close on Wednesday for a market capitalization of $18.13 billion following a 9.78% drop that occurred over the past year. The price-book ratio is 1.64 versus the industry median of 1.62.

The price-book ratio may suggest the stock is not expensive. Fox's growth appears to be progressing well, as evidenced by the WACC of 7.01% being lower compared to the ROIC of 11.84%. This means the company is creating value as it grows.

In addition, while an Altman Z-Score of 2.38 cannot rule out a small chance of insolvency, financial distress is not very likely given that the company has a good GuruFocus profitability score of 7 out of 10.

Sell-side analysts on Wall Street have set an average price target of approximately $42.24 per share while recommending an overweight median rating for this stock. The average price target represents a 25.8% increase from the current stock price.