Evident LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of CPSI (NASDAQ: CPSI) and a leading provider of electronic health record (EHR) systems and services, announced today that Sparta Community Hospital, a 25-bed critical access hospital located in Sparta, Illinois, is reaching pockets of their population that previously had to travel to neighboring communities to receive healthcare.

Sparta is a key partner at this year’s Grand American World Trapshooting Championships, where they will be delivering primary care services from their Mobile Health Clinic leveraging the Evident EHR solution. The event takes place August 3-13, 2022, in Sparta and celebrates its 123rd year with thousands of participants expected over the eleven-day competition.

“At Sparta Community Hospital, we’re all about ensuring our whole community has access to quality healthcare services – whether in our clinics, at our hospital, or on the road with our Mobile Health Clinic,” said Joann Emge, chief executive officer of Sparta Community Hospital. “The Sparta Mobile Health Clinic was designed to make a variety of healthcare services easily accessible. Having it at the Grand American World Trapshooting Championships is another way we can support the health of our community.”

“Sparta has shown great leadership in their community through their efforts to improve access to healthcare,” said Chris Fowler, president and chief executive officer of CPSI. “As a longstanding client of Evident, we’re proud to see Sparta using technology to engage their patients and their community by delivering healthcare where patients want it.”

Sparta Community Hospital runs the full Evident EHR in its inpatient and clinic care settings. In addition, they utilize the Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) product suite offered through sister company, TruBridge. Together, giving them the technology tools needed so they can focus on their mission of delivering quality patient care to the communities they serve.

Additional information about the Sparta Community Hospital Mobile Clinic mission can be found here.

