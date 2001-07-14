The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) today announced that Margeaux M. King has joined the company as its top human resources officer, effective August 1, 2022. King succeeds Amy E. Dahl, who continues to serve as vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary.

“I am very pleased to welcome Margeaux to the company and our enterprise leadership team,” said Richard M. Olson, chairman and chief executive officer. “She is an exceptional human resources professional who brings a wealth of experience creating and implementing organizational growth and alignment strategies. Her knowledge of enterprise design and talent development will enable TTC to build upon the successful foundation already in place.”

“I would also like to thank Amy for her outstanding leadership of the human resources team since 2015. During her tenure the organization experienced significant growth and the function implemented several key strategic initiatives and platforms that drove employee engagement, fostered inclusion and diversity and further strengthened TTC’s culture. As a result, we are well positioned for the future and growing our competitive edge in our markets.”

King joins TTC from Ecolab (NYSE: ECL), where she held roles of increasing responsibility during her 15 year tenure with the organization, serving most recently as senior vice president of human resources, global total rewards and talent. With responsibility for leading compensation, benefits and enterprise-wide talent management and acquisition strategies, she played an integral role in Ecolab’s successful growth strategy, managing several key aspects of their global human resources function. King led various aspects of change management by developing tools and supporting process implementation to gain structural alignment across the enterprise. Additionally, she helped advance overall employee engagement and championed diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

King currently serves as a board member and officer for Think Small, an organization dedicated to advancing quality care and education for Minnesota children. She holds a Bachelor of Science in human resource development from the University of Minnesota, and a Master of Arts in management and an Masters of Business Administration in organizational change from the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth, Minnesota. She also completed the Modern CHRO Executive Program from Cornell University in Ithaca, New York.

