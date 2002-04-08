Project to Focus on New Fabrication Processes and Chip Thinning Technologies for the Development of a New High Voltage FRED Pt® Diode Family



Wafer Annealing and Testing of Thinning Technology for the Evolution of

FRED Pt® Diodes

MALVERN, Pa., Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (:VSH) today announced that the company’s facility in Borgaro Torinese, Italy, has received a research results R&D grant for its WATT4FRED project from the European Union and the Regional Government of Piedmont. The project will focus on the development of a new high voltage FRED Pt® diode family featuring advanced technologies for the automotive market, in addition to industrial applications such as white goods, motor drives, and air conditioning.

For Vishay and its project partners, the aim of the WATT4FRED project is to study and develop advanced technological processes to generate a new device family capable of supporting the latest market requirements in terms of efficiency, cost, and power consumption while maintaining compliance with the latest environmental policies. New advanced fabrication processes will be studied and developed, especially in the context of chip thinning technologies, which are fundamental to increasing chip power dissipation.

Funding for the grant was provided through ROP ERDF Piedmont Region 2014-2020, Axis 1 Act. I.1b.2.2- Act. I.8ii.2.3.1, PIATTAFORME TECNOLOGICHE DI FILIERA Pi.Te.F. (Supply Chain Technology platform). Vishay Project code: 351-60.



