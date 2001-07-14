The+Law+Offices+of+Frank+R.+Cruz reminds investors of the upcoming August 5, 2022 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who acquired Digital Turbine, Inc. (“Digital Turbine” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: APPS) securities between February 26, 2021 and May 31, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

On May 17, 2022, Digital Turbine issued a press release revealing that it will “restate its financial statements for the interim periods ended June 30, 2021, September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2021, following a review of the presentation of revenue net of license fees and revenue share for the Company’s recently acquired businesses."

On this news, the Company’s shares fell $1.93, or 7.1%, to close at $25.28 per share on May 18, 2022, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company’s recent acquisitions, AdColony and Fyber, act as agents in certain of their respective product lines; (2) that, as a result, revenues for those product lines must be reported net of license fees and revenue share, rather than on a gross basis; (3) that the Company’s internal control over financial reporting as to revenue recognition was deficient; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s net revenues was overstated throughout fiscal 2022; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Digital Turbine securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than August 5, 2022 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

