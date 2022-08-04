MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2022 / Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on development of targeted therapies for hormonally driven cancers, today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter 2022 after the stock market close on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Management will host a webcast/teleconference the same day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results and provide a corporate update.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

To participate in the teleconference, domestic callers should dial 1-877-407-0784 and international callers should dial 1-201-689-8560 and reference conference ID: 13731012. A live webcast presentation can also be accessed using this weblink: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1557419&tp_key=2043138d9a. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Celcuity website following the live event.

About Celcuity

Celcuity is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on development of targeted therapies for hormonally driven cancers. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is gedatolisib, a potent, reversible dual inhibitor that selectively targets all Class I PI3K isoforms and mTOR. Its mechanism of action and pharmacokinetic properties are highly differentiated from other currently approved and investigational therapies that target PI3K or mTOR alone or together. The company expects to initiate a Phase 3 study evaluating gedatolisib in patients with HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer in 2022. Its CELsignia companion diagnostic platform is uniquely able to analyze live patient tumor cells to identify new groups of cancer patients likely to benefit from already approved targeted therapies. Celcuity is headquartered in Minneapolis. Further information about Celcuity can be found at www.celcuity.com.

