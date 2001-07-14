Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) is bringing back its most famous former employee, Mark Hamill, to announce the return of Jack’s fan-favorites Spicy Chicken Strips and French Toast Sticks. Hamill was once fired from Jack in the Box for impersonating a clown in the drive thru, but now he’s back to share his story… for a limited time, just like the Spicy Chicken Strips and French Toast Sticks. These popular comeback items are available at restaurants nationwide, on the Jack ordering app, and via third-party delivery for a limited time.

The Return of Mark Hamill: A Comic Book

The never-before-told, mostly-true story of Mark Hamill’s early days working the Jack in the Box drive-thru and his bittersweet departure. It’s a story of fate, friendship and redemption, decades in the making. This limited-edition comic book will be available to fans for free at shopjackinthebox.com while supplies last, starting August 11.

Spicy Chicken Strips Are Back!

When Jack fans ask for something, Jack listens…and then we take it up a notch. Jack is bringing back the beloved Spicy Chicken Strips, but this time with new, craveable sauce flavors: Jack's Good Good Sauce and Spicy Good Good Sauce. Jack’s Spicy Chicken Strips are made with 100% all white meat chicken and a crispy cracker-crumb breading seasoned with our signature blend of spices, all starting at $5.

The Nostalgia of Jack’s French Toast Sticks

Back by popular demand, Jack in the Box is bringing back its famous French Toast Sticks for a second year in a row after a 10-year hiatus. Jack’s French Toast Sticks are covered in a sweet vanilla-flavored batter with a side of pancake syrup for dipping. This time available with even more variety; as a 3-pc pack or 6-pc pack, and as part of the Jumbo Breakfast Platter, starting at $2.00.

