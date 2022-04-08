FIFTH THIRD BANCORP recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

38 FOUNTAIN SQ PLZ CINCINNATI, OH 45263

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 2660 stocks valued at a total of $20.68Bil. The top holdings were IVV(5.12%), AAPL(4.51%), and MSFT(3.65%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were FIFTH THIRD BANCORP’s top five trades of the quarter.

FIFTH THIRD BANCORP reduced their investment in NAS:ESGD by 741,247 shares. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $67.26.

On 08/04/2022, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF traded for a price of $65.9324 per share and a market cap of $6.78Bil. The stock has returned -15.05% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a price-book ratio of 1.58.

During the quarter, FIFTH THIRD BANCORP bought 3,778,016 shares of NYSE:SCS for a total holding of 5,436,720. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $11.57.

On 08/04/2022, Steelcase Inc traded for a price of $11.21 per share and a market cap of $1.26Bil. The stock has returned -12.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Steelcase Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 65.76, a price-book ratio of 1.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.85 and a price-sales ratio of 0.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 1,220,196 shares in NAS:HCP, giving the stock a 0.17% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $40.55 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, HashiCorp Inc traded for a price of $36.54 per share and a market cap of $6.68Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10. There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s profitability rating.

In terms of valuation, HashiCorp Inc has a price-book ratio of 5.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -17.61 and a price-sales ratio of 33.77.

During the quarter, FIFTH THIRD BANCORP bought 730,836 shares of ARCA:VEA for a total holding of 5,050,048. The trade had a 0.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.

On 08/04/2022, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $42.795 per share and a market cap of $96.95Bil. The stock has returned -15.36% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a price-book ratio of 1.45.

FIFTH THIRD BANCORP reduced their investment in BATS:JPST by 595,763 shares. The trade had a 0.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.08.

On 08/04/2022, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF traded for a price of $50.0894 per share and a market cap of $20.39Bil. The stock has returned -0.54% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

