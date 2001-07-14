John Marshall Bank (“JMB” or the “Bank”), subsidiary of John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: JMSB), is proud to announce the recent hire of Devika Wimalkantha as Vice President, Sales & Service Officer. In her position, Ms. Wimalkantha will serve as a supporting role to the sales and branch teams throughout the Bank, adding to her over 19 year career within the banking industry.

Devika Wimalkantha, Vice President, Sales & Service Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

Most recently, Ms. Wimalkantha served as a Market Leader and Vice President for Truist. She brings strong business development, relationship management, and leadership skills to John Marshall Bank. In her newly created position at John Marshall Bank, Ms. Wimalkantha will focus on providing additional resources to assist the Company’s business development teams with accelerating and enhancing new customer acquisition.

“We are excited about Devika joining the JMB team,” stated Sheila Yosufy, EVP, Director of Sales, Commercial & Retail Banking, “as a known market leader and veteran banker, she has proven talent and experience, which is consistent with our recent sales and service hires.”

Ms. Wimalkantha graduated from George Mason University with a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Healthcare Management with a Minor in Business. As a dedicated community member, she served on the Community Purpose Council while at Truist and currently is a Forum Member for the Plan Langston Boulevard Community, in Arlington, VA.

About John Marshall Bancorp, Inc.:

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company for John Marshall Bank. John Marshall Bank is a $2.32 billion bank headquartered in Reston, Virginia with eight full-service branches located in Alexandria, Arlington, Loudoun, Prince William, Reston, and Tysons, Virginia, as well as Rockville, Maryland, and Washington, D.C. with one loan production office in Arlington, Virginia. The Bank is dedicated to providing exceptional value, personalized service and convenience to local businesses and professionals in the Washington D.C. Metro area. JMB offers a comprehensive line of sophisticated banking products and services that rival those of the largest banks along with experienced staff to help achieve customers’ financial goals. Dedicated Relationship Managers serve as direct points-of-contact, providing subject matter expertise in a variety of niche industries including Charter and Private Schools, Government Contractors, Health Services, Nonprofits and Associations, Professional Services, Property Management Companies, and Title Companies. Learn more at www.johnmarshallbank.com.

