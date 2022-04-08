Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 215 stocks valued at a total of $8.10Bil. The top holdings were ZM(6.11%), TSLA(5.75%), and ROKU(5.71%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:SPOT by 1,416,784 shares. The trade had a 1.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $113.37.

On 08/04/2022, Spotify Technology SA traded for a price of $121.98 per share and a market cap of $23.49Bil. The stock has returned -43.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Spotify Technology SA has a price-book ratio of 9.67, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 45.72 and a price-sales ratio of 1.99.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.47, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. bought 1,344,218 shares of NAS:ROKU for a total holding of 5,664,840. The trade had a 1.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $97.34.

On 08/04/2022, Roku Inc traded for a price of $81.7 per share and a market cap of $11.33Bil. The stock has returned -80.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Roku Inc has a price-book ratio of 4.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 203.42 and a price-sales ratio of 3.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.23, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:SE by 1,460,012 shares. The trade had a 1.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $85.78.

On 08/04/2022, Sea Ltd traded for a price of $86.58 per share and a market cap of $48.61Bil. The stock has returned -70.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sea Ltd has a price-book ratio of 7.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -25.02 and a price-sales ratio of 4.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.25, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:TWTR by 3,878,370 shares. The trade had a 1.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.83.

On 08/04/2022, Twitter Inc traded for a price of $41.1729 per share and a market cap of $31.54Bil. The stock has returned -40.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Twitter Inc has a price-book ratio of 5.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 51.78 and a price-sales ratio of 6.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. bought 1,701,828 shares of NAS:COIN for a total holding of 6,606,262. The trade had a 0.99% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.68.

On 08/04/2022, Coinbase Global Inc traded for a price of $91.3201 per share and a market cap of $20.51Bil. The stock has returned -62.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Coinbase Global Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.21, a price-book ratio of 2.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.84 and a price-sales ratio of 2.92.

