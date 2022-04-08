Stack Financial Management, Inc recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 38 stocks valued at a total of $1.01Bil. The top holdings were SH(17.33%), MSFT(7.58%), and CVX(4.73%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Stack Financial Management, Inc’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 632,488-share investment in NYSE:BK. Previously, the stock had a 2.52% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $44.63 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, Bank of New York Mellon Corp traded for a price of $43.44 per share and a market cap of $35.08Bil. The stock has returned -12.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 11.01, a price-book ratio of 0.96, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.51 and a price-sales ratio of 2.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 134,915-share investment in NYSE:ZTS. Previously, the stock had a 2.05% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $173.2 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, Zoetis Inc traded for a price of $174.09 per share and a market cap of $82.00Bil. The stock has returned -14.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Zoetis Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 39.65, a price-book ratio of 17.50, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 26.54 and a price-sales ratio of 10.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 167,158-share investment in NYSE:DIS. Previously, the stock had a 1.84% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $111.41 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, The Walt Disney Co traded for a price of $108.3 per share and a market cap of $197.53Bil. The stock has returned -37.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Walt Disney Co has a price-earnings ratio of 74.80, a price-book ratio of 2.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.21 and a price-sales ratio of 2.58.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 218,251-share investment in NYSE:STT. Previously, the stock had a 1.53% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $71 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, State Street Corporation traded for a price of $71.18 per share and a market cap of $26.01Bil. The stock has returned -15.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, State Street Corporation has a price-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-book ratio of 1.10, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.18 and a price-sales ratio of 2.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 112,968-share investment in NYSE:NKE. Previously, the stock had a 1.22% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $118.52 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, Nike Inc traded for a price of $114.41 per share and a market cap of $179.49Bil. The stock has returned -32.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nike Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 30.43, a price-book ratio of 11.78, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.83 and a price-sales ratio of 3.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

