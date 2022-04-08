Plancorp, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 244 stocks valued at a total of $1.59Bil. The top holdings were DFAC(16.80%), DFUS(14.62%), and DFUV(13.97%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Plancorp, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 7,015,921 shares in ARCA:DFUV, giving the stock a 13.97% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $33.27 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF traded for a price of $33.175 per share and a market cap of $7.74Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a price-book ratio of 1.83.

During the quarter, Plancorp, LLC bought 393,835 shares of ARCA:AVUV for a total holding of 570,133. The trade had a 1.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.76.

On 08/04/2022, Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $75.17 per share and a market cap of $3.51Bil. The stock has returned 5.34% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a price-book ratio of 1.28.

During the quarter, Plancorp, LLC bought 136,325 shares of ARCA:ITOT for a total holding of 216,443. The trade had a 0.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.05.

On 08/04/2022, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $92.23 per share and a market cap of $43.61Bil. The stock has returned -7.09% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a price-book ratio of 3.21.

During the quarter, Plancorp, LLC bought 214,819 shares of ARCA:AVDE for a total holding of 856,090. The trade had a 0.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $56.23.

On 08/04/2022, Avantis International Equity ETF traded for a price of $53.18 per share and a market cap of $1.51Bil. The stock has returned -15.99% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Avantis International Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a price-book ratio of 1.28.

During the quarter, Plancorp, LLC bought 136,897 shares of ARCA:AVUS for a total holding of 569,495. The trade had a 0.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $71.05.

On 08/04/2022, Avantis U.S. Equity ETF traded for a price of $70.9446 per share and a market cap of $2.45Bil. The stock has returned -4.35% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a price-book ratio of 2.63.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

