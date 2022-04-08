Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 295 stocks valued at a total of $837.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(5.22%), MSFT(3.53%), and JNJ(3.24%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC bought 124,768 shares of NYSE:JNJ for a total holding of 152,889. The trade had a 2.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $178.16.

On 08/04/2022, Johnson & Johnson traded for a price of $172.52 per share and a market cap of $453.60Bil. The stock has returned 2.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Johnson & Johnson has a price-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-book ratio of 5.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.38 and a price-sales ratio of 4.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:ICE by 170,228 shares. The trade had a 2.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $107.3.

On 08/04/2022, Intercontinental Exchange Inc traded for a price of $107.995 per share and a market cap of $60.12Bil. The stock has returned -8.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-book ratio of 2.65, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.37 and a price-sales ratio of 6.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC bought 134,191 shares of NAS:QCOM for a total holding of 177,153. The trade had a 2.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $136.07.

On 08/04/2022, Qualcomm Inc traded for a price of $149.6145 per share and a market cap of $168.11Bil. The stock has returned 2.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Qualcomm Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.26, a price-book ratio of 10.46, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.63, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.40 and a price-sales ratio of 4.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC bought 117,650 shares of NYSE:IBM for a total holding of 120,018. The trade had a 1.98% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $134.89.

On 08/04/2022, International Business Machines Corp traded for a price of $131.87 per share and a market cap of $119.09Bil. The stock has returned 1.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, International Business Machines Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 21.41, a price-book ratio of 6.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.35 and a price-sales ratio of 2.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.16, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:VRTX by 71,600 shares. The trade had a 1.98% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $267.55.

On 08/04/2022, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc traded for a price of $276.28 per share and a market cap of $70.62Bil. The stock has returned 38.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 29.06, a price-book ratio of 6.47, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.23, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.69 and a price-sales ratio of 9.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

