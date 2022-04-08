Herald Investment Management Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

10-11 CHARTERHOUSE SQUARE LONDON, X0 EC1M 6EE

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 105 stocks valued at a total of $431.00Mil. The top holdings were SIMO(7.34%), DSGX(4.47%), and SMCI(3.98%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Herald Investment Management Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 295,000-share investment in NAS:MIME. Previously, the stock had a 4.27% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $79.72 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, Mimecast Ltd traded for a price of $79.92 per share and a market cap of $5.35Bil. The stock has returned 69.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Mimecast Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 114.17, a price-book ratio of 10.53, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.86, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 40.73 and a price-sales ratio of 9.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.30, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 182,000-share investment in NAS:EPAY. Previously, the stock had a 1.88% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $56.71 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, Bottomline Technologies Inc traded for a price of $56.99 per share and a market cap of $2.59Bil. The stock has returned 49.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bottomline Technologies Inc has a price-book ratio of 5.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 84.36 and a price-sales ratio of 4.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.06, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 86,000-share investment in NAS:JOBS. Previously, the stock had a 0.92% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $60.59 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, 51job Inc traded for a price of $60.9 per share and a market cap of $4.11Bil. The stock has returned -13.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, 51job Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 41.46, a price-book ratio of 1.99, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 31.29 and a price-sales ratio of 6.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Herald Investment Management Ltd bought 100,000 shares of NYSE:ECOM for a total holding of 250,000. The trade had a 0.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $14.33.

On 08/04/2022, ChannelAdvisor Corp traded for a price of $15.16 per share and a market cap of $462.01Mil. The stock has returned -33.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ChannelAdvisor Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-book ratio of 2.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.39 and a price-sales ratio of 2.78.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Herald Investment Management Ltd bought 220,756 shares of NYSE:ARLO for a total holding of 927,000. The trade had a 0.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $7.34.

On 08/04/2022, Arlo Technologies Inc traded for a price of $7.325 per share and a market cap of $636.26Mil. The stock has returned 19.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Arlo Technologies Inc has a price-book ratio of 5.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -12.67 and a price-sales ratio of 1.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.