CARRET ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 253 stocks valued at a total of $711.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(7.74%), MSFT(4.93%), and GOOG(3.04%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CARRET ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

CARRET ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:NFLX by 11,858 shares. The trade had a 0.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $224.13.

On 08/04/2022, Netflix Inc traded for a price of $229.885 per share and a market cap of $101.26Bil. The stock has returned -55.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Netflix Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-book ratio of 5.30, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.72, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.49 and a price-sales ratio of 3.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.37, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, CARRET ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 13,299 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 402,497. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $151.81.

On 08/04/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $165.2336 per share and a market cap of $2,658.95Bil. The stock has returned 13.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.29, a price-book ratio of 45.83, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.92, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.73 and a price-sales ratio of 7.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 61,521 shares in NYSE:VICI, giving the stock a 0.26% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $29.47 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, VICI Properties Inc traded for a price of $34.09 per share and a market cap of $32.82Bil. The stock has returned 17.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, VICI Properties Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 33.47, a price-book ratio of 1.50, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 43.26 and a price-sales ratio of 12.99.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.15, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 18,436-share investment in NYSE:BG. Previously, the stock had a 0.24% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $110.95 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, Bunge Ltd traded for a price of $95.68 per share and a market cap of $14.48Bil. The stock has returned 29.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bunge Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 8.19, a price-book ratio of 1.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.40 and a price-sales ratio of 0.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

CARRET ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:COST by 3,083 shares. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $508.38.

On 08/04/2022, Costco Wholesale Corp traded for a price of $542.895 per share and a market cap of $240.63Bil. The stock has returned 25.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Costco Wholesale Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 42.78, a price-book ratio of 12.05, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.66 and a price-sales ratio of 1.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.14, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

