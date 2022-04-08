SEVEN EIGHT CAPITAL, LP recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

4 BRYANT PARK New York, NY 10018

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 366 stocks valued at a total of $248.00Mil. The top holdings were JPM(1.48%), PEP(1.30%), and DAR(1.23%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SEVEN EIGHT CAPITAL, LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 226,758-share investment in NYSE:RBLX. Previously, the stock had a 1.4% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $33.79 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, Roblox Corp traded for a price of $47.925 per share and a market cap of $28.24Bil. The stock has returned -41.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Roblox Corp has a price-book ratio of 50.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -61.45 and a price-sales ratio of 13.34.

The guru sold out of their 1,381,883-share investment in NYSE:SWN. Previously, the stock had a 1.32% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $7.72 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, Southwestern Energy Co traded for a price of $6.63 per share and a market cap of $7.40Bil. The stock has returned 39.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Southwestern Energy Co has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -6.54 and a price-sales ratio of 0.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.41, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 29,599 shares in NYSE:NKE, giving the stock a 1.22% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $118.52 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, Nike Inc traded for a price of $114.41 per share and a market cap of $179.49Bil. The stock has returned -32.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nike Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 30.43, a price-book ratio of 11.78, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.83 and a price-sales ratio of 3.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 21,665 shares in NAS:WDAY, giving the stock a 1.22% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $182.61 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, Workday Inc traded for a price of $160.8 per share and a market cap of $40.86Bil. The stock has returned -30.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Workday Inc has a price-book ratio of 8.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 110.05 and a price-sales ratio of 7.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.57, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

SEVEN EIGHT CAPITAL, LP reduced their investment in NYSE:BAX by 115,400 shares. The trade had a 1.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.65.

On 08/04/2022, Baxter International Inc traded for a price of $58.015 per share and a market cap of $29.10Bil. The stock has returned -21.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Baxter International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.90, a price-book ratio of 3.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.95 and a price-sales ratio of 2.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.56, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.