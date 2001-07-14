The PG&E Corporation Foundation (Foundation) has launched a new grant program that will offer communities across Northern and Central California up to $1.5 million over three years to support environmental stewardship.

Climate change is threatening California’s natural environment—and these grants will help enable communities to mobilize around and invest in solutions that can begin to address this challenge. The new program is designed to support resilient solutions that are both innovative and replicable, so that they can be shared as widely as possible to build more sustainable habitats and communities.

For 2022, the Better+Together+%3Cb%3ENature+Positive+Innovation+grant+program%3C%2Fb%3E will award up to $500,000 total—in five $100,000 regional grants—to fund projects that address the environmental stewardship focus areas of land stewardship, air quality, and water stewardship. One grant will be awarded for each of the five regions of Pacific Gas and Electric Company’s (PG&E’s) service area.

These grants are offered in addition to the Resilience+Hubs+grant+program, now in its second year. This program is designed to help communities create a physical space or set of resources that supports community resilience—such as access to power, shelter, and information—to climate-driven disruptions, including wildfires, and Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) events. Once developed, these “resilience hubs” can also be accessed year-round as a community resource.

For 2022, the Resilience Hubs grant program will award $400,000 total in grants at both the $25,000 and $100,000 level. These grants will be funded by PG&E shareholders as part of the company’s investments in statewide wildfire resiliency and response, in accordance with a mandate from the California Public Utilities Commission.

“The need for California communities to find ways to meet the challenge of climate change will only accelerate in the coming years,” said Carla Peterman, Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Chief Sustainability Officer for PG&E Corporation and Chair of the Board of The PG&E Corporation Foundation. “These programs are designed to help the hometowns we serve to develop sustainable and equitable strategies that cities, towns, and tribal communities across the state can learn from and emulate.”

Priority for both grant programs will be given to projects that address the needs of disadvantaged and/or vulnerable communities. Strategies and solutions resulting from the grants will be made publicly available to help all communities and encourage local and regional partnerships.

Better Together Nature Positive Innovation proposals may cover any stage of an environmental stewardship project, including but not limited to planning, construction, design, education, and coordination.

Resilience Hub proposals may include conducting a feasibility analysis to assess resilience hub needs through local engagement, planning and design of physical spaces, or mobile resources that will provide community resilience benefit, or retrofits of existing buildings or structures to support community resilience.

To be eligible, applicants to either program must be a governmental organization (including tribal governments), educational institution, or 501(c)3 nonprofit organization.

Learn more about the Better+Together+Nature+Positive+Innovation+grant+program.

Learn more about the Resilience+Hubs+grant+program.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG%26amp%3BE+Corporation ( NYSE:PCG, Financial), is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than 16 million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge.com and pge.com%2Fnews.

About the PG&E Corporation Foundation

The PG&E Corporation Foundation is an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, separate from PG&E and sponsored by PG&E Corporation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005946/en/